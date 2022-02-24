"Dear President Vladimir Putin, I am so sorry I was not your mother. If I was your mother you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light," American actress AnnaLynne McCord said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

The 90210 actress made a poetic plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in response to his invasion of Ukraine.

McCord is an outspoken human rights activist and has shared her poetry on social media, so her spoken poetry about a human rights issue is not out of the ordinary.

However, many people found McCord's plea to Putin a little strange given the serious nature of his invasion.

In her poem, McCord says she wishes Putin had a happy loving mother, someone like herself, because perhaps if he had a better childhood he would not invade Ukraine.

"Oh, dear mister President Putin, if only I had been your mother. Perhaps the torture of unwrit youth would not within your heart imbue ascription to such fealty 'gainst that world that you thought was so cruel. Perhaps you would hold dear human life and on this night instead of Mother Russia you would call me." McCord says.

Ironically, not much is known about Putin's mother or his childhood. His official biography does not reveal much about his first few years of life. But McCord is pretty certain if she was his mother he would've turned out a lot different.

"I cannot believe I was born too late in a different place when I would have loved you so," the actress says in her video with over 2 million views.

Many compared McCord's video to celebrities singing Imagine at the start of the pandemic. While putting positivity into the world is always needed, sometimes a positive video by a celebrity feels 'tone-deaf' when there are people suffering.

For those looking to help Ukrainians during this violent time, a spoken word poem in English likely will not help. There are other actions people can take like supporting humanitarian aid and staying informed.

"Is this why you do not hide nor away shy from taking back the world, was it because so early in life all that strife wrapped your little body with fear?" McCord asks.

We will update you if Putin responds.