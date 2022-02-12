As tensions in eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine continue to grow people elsewhere are finding it easier to cope with everything with memes about 'World War 3'.

Straight off the bat, we should tell everyone not to panic about the situation in the Ukraine despite reports about an invasion being 'imminent.'

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Defence Select Committee, has called the Ukraine crisis “our Cuban missile crisis moment” as he called for British-led Nato divisions to be in the country.

The Conservative MP told Times Radio: “An invasion is imminent. Once that happens, because of the grain the comes out of Ukraine for the world, (that will) affect food prices across the world.

“Oil and gas prices will be affected as well, and European security will then be threatened further, so we have to ask ourselves, what should we do instead? What are the calculations, and yes, there is this looking Putin in the eye wondering what would happen. This is our Cuban missile crisis moment”.

Meanwhile, Armed forces minister James Heappey hoped assurances from Moscow that Russia is not planning to invade remain true but noted the country could now launch an attack “very, very quickly”.

The United States is reportedly all set to evacuate people from inside of their embassy in Kyiv after Brits were told to flee the country on Friday "while commercial means are still available."

Russia has already formed more than 100,000 troops on the border and has begun launching military exercises in Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.

For those looking on from afar, it's quite hard to actually understand or contemplate what's going on with many appearing to fear the worse. In these situations, there is nothing better the internet does than make humour out of even the gravest of situations and sure enough World War 3 memes have begun trending again.

























































For a more serious look at what is happening in Ukraine please follow the Independent's live blog.

