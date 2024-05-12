Sabrina Carpenter celebrates milestone birthday with Leonardo DiCaprio meme cake

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday (11 May), sharing a string of wholesome childhood photos online.

"That's that me birthday," she wrote alongside the Instagram post, with Irish actor and rumoured boyfriend Barry Keoghan, 31, being among the first to comment with a smiling teary-eyed emoji and a kiss.

One photo showed the star as a toddler sporting a red Ohio State University shirt. In other, Carpenter was donning a purple sequin turtleneck with a shiny cap.

Over on her Instagram Stories, she shared a glimpse into the celebrations with a cake referencing her hit song. "Is 25 that sweet? I guess so!"

Meanwhile, attention turned to a second cake that featured a viral Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

"Nooo don't turn 25 your so sexy haha," it read.





For the blissfully unaware, the meme references the ongoing joke that DiCaprio does not date women over 25. In 2022, DiCaprio and his then-girlfriend Camila Morrone parted ways, just two months after her 25th birthday celebrations.

Even Amy Schumer poked fun at the Oscars, saying: "He's done so much for climate change, leaving a cleaner, greener planet behind for his girlfriends. Because they're older, he's younger – okay, you get it."

Ricky Gervais also took the opportunity to jokingly roast the Wolf of Wall Street star at the 2020 Golden Globes.

"Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood [is] nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him."

Carpenter's cake has since gone viral online with one writing: "She’s so unserious, love her."

Another wrote: "Okay but the actual thought that Sabrina freaking Carpenter might very well be too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio is sending me."

A. third added: "I turn 25 at the end of this month and I’ve already told my friends they better be ready with enough Leo jokes for the whole weekend"

Meanwhile, one person chimed in: "I wish this meme was a thing when I was turning 25. Would have 100 per cent used it."

