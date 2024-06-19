Safari park welcomes new baby to troop of endangered monkeys

Keepers have welcomed the birth of a baby macaque at a safari park.

The number of endangered Barbary macaques has been reduced to only about 8,000 in the wild, but a troop is looked after at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, as part of conservation efforts.

The baby, named Hayley by keepers, was born on May 13.

Her parents Orcus and Phil, are both dominant members of the park’s troop, which arrived from Gibraltar in 2014.

Hayley the baby macaque with her mother Orcus (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Keeper Carolyn Booth said: “Hayley is still very small but already shows signs of being adventurous and confident with her keepers.

“Social status is extremely important within macaque groups; they live in highly structured hierarchies often based on lineage to the dominant female.

“With both her parents being high up in the hierarchy, little Hayley should be in a comfortable position growing up. Unlike other macaque species, male barbary macaques are active parents and play a significant role in rearing young.

Baby macaque Hayley with her father Phil and mother Orcus (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

“Visitors can often spot mum or dad snuggling Hayley in the macaque drive-thru.”

The macaque area is one of the most popular areas of the park, allowing visitors to drive through the reserve and observe the animals up close.

Blair Drummond Safari Park supports the Barbary Macaque Awareness and Conservation project through their Link to the Wild Initiative, fundraising to help wild macaques.