A man has shared one of his worst first date stories - that led to him thanking the bartender for saving the night.

First dates can be rough. Not only do they have the potential to be incredibly awkward but sometimes you'll end up wanting to call it quits before the night is even over.

In the Reddit forum AskMen, one person posed the question: "Those of you who’ve walked out on first dates, what was your 'I’m out of here' moment?"

Of course, many of the men in the replies had a variety of different nightmare stories of their own they'd experienced.

But one took the cake.

The Reddit user wrote, "She said she was into pool, so we went to a bar to play a couple of games. It was a bar she was a regular at, and at one point about 4 of her friends showed up."

He continued, "The girl I was there with asked if I wanted another beer while they all went to the bar."

That's when the man had a bit of divine intervention in the name of the bartender who stepped in.

"After they got a round of drinks and shots, the bartender waved me over, and asked if I wanted them all on my tab, apparently she’d said I was cool with it. I just laughed and shook my head, he said 'if you dip right now I’ll handle it, bro.'"

The man ended up doing just that and had a great rest of his night.

"Never even turned around to look at her, got some wings on the way home, and had a great night," he concluded.

The story was applauded by many in the comments but they followed one similar sentiment, which one user summed up the best, "that bartender was a saint."