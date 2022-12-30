Famed Turkish meat-slinger Salt Bae (real name Nusret Gökçe) has not only been called out for his World Cup antics, but for his "super disrespectful" mannerisms for how he served a $600 steak.

The customer took to TikTok to review the butcher's restaurant in Doha, Qatar. And unfortunately, they were not pleased as they gave the restaurant a poor rating of 1.7 out of 10.

In the video, which was shared by Ehtisham Aziz, Salt Bae could be seen approaching the table to cut the steak - for an extra $600.

"He made us pay $600 to come cut the steak at our table," the video's onscreen caption read before Aziz ranked the experience a -20 out of 10.

Aziz said Salt Bae was talking to someone on his AirPods while at the table, which was not appreciated.

"Super disrespectful (-100000/10)," they added.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It seemed Salt Bae briefly redeemed himself and the restaurant by making his classic gesture of sprinkling the salt, which made him a viral sensation to begin with.

"Pretty cool Salt Bae meme moment irl 10/10," Aziz wrote as the chef fed his brother a piece of the steak that was hanging from the knife.

Still, good things came to an end - with Salt Bae apparently throwing Aziz's "cousin's ball away" when they asked to get a "signature."

The Baklava also didn't make the experience any better, which was described by Aziz as not looking good, ranking the appearance a -5 out of 10.

Towards the end of the clip, Aziz appeared to be having a chat with Salt Bae as the onscreen text read: "I would not recommend. Waste of money and extremely rude staff."

@ehtisham_aziz Saltbae guy review Qatar 📝🇶🇦 food was extremely expensive and staff was very rude (1.7/10) 😡🙄 #fyp #fypシ #xyzbca #saltbae #argentina🇦🇷 #saltbaeworldcup #review #dxb #tiktoksouthafrica #

People took to the comment section of the post to poke fun and share their disbelief at the treatment.

One person wrote: "We cancelling Salt Bae."

"Son, you've been warned about Salt Bae. Come on," another added.

A third joked: "Haha,' he fed my brother his meat.' Hope not Salt Bae's."

Someone else added: "I never understood the hype about this guy or what he does."

Indy100 reached out to Salt Bae's representative for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.