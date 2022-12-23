Footage emerges of Salt Bae crashing another cup final

Football fans were angry at the viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae for 'crashing' the 2022 World Cup, believing his actions to be inappropriate and attention-seeking.

But turns out, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, has attended a football cup final before as well.

Old videos and photos have emerged showing Gökçe, 39, at the 2018 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Like the Qatar World Cup, Gökçe managed to gain access to the winning players from Real Madrid, including Cristiano Ronaldo, after the match.

Back in 2018, Gökçe posted photos on Instagram where he is posing with the massive trophy, pretending to sprinkle salt on it, and smiling alongside players - much like his behavior at the World Cup.

However unlike his latest football final appearance, Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, and other Real Madrid players seemed to be happy to take photos with the internet celebrity.

On Sunday, Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi was less than thrilled to have Gökçe pulling at his arm to take a photo.

Gökçe was so determined to get a photo of Messi and other players he spent time after the game creating content on the football pitch. FIFA is currently investigating how Gökçe managed to gain access to the field.

Many accused Gökçe of acting obnoxiously during celebrations even leading the US Open Cup to ban the restauranteur from attending any final games.

Salt Bae's antics have only hurt his reputation more as people already believe the celebrity chef charges too much for food at his line of steakhouses.

But from the resurfaced images, it seems Gökçe has a pattern of attending the final celebration of football matches.

