Salt Bae shares receipt for customer meal – and people are appalled

Salt Bae shared the eye-watering receipt for a dinner at one of his restaurants and people can’t believe it.

In 2017, Turkish butcher and restauranter Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, became an internet sensation after his unusual technique for seasoning meat went viral.

Off the back of his viral fame, the chef has opened restaurants all around the world. Salt Bae’s chain of luxury steak houses is called Nusr-Et and locations can be found everywhere from America and Europe to the Middle East.

But, the viral star has also gained a reputation for charging huge amounts of money for what some have said is sub-par food . Some top UK chefs have even thrown shade at his prices.

People were left bemused after Salt Bae took to his Instagram to share a picture of a receipt from his restaurant in Abu Dhabi – the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The itemised receipt was in Emirati dirham and totalled 615065 AED, which is the equivalent of £127,855.

Along with some staggeringly priced food items, one bottle of still water cost £9.35. Meanwhile, one particular bottle of wine cost over £20,000 – and the customer appears to have ordered two.

The Golden Istanbul – a cut of steak coated in gold leaf – cost almost £728 per item. Meanwhile, the golden baklava, which is the dessert wrapped in gold leaf, was £81 a pop.

Responding to the receipt, one person said: “No limit to indecency and stupidity.”

Another said: “I'd still rather have a Maccies.”

Someone else added: “‘A fool and their money are easily separated.’”

In July 2023, Salt Bae drastically reduced the prices at his Knightsbridge restaurant in London following a string of negative reviews online.

