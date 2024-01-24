Salt Bae called 'embarrassing' for bragging about customer's extortionate receipt

Internet users think something smells a bit off about one of Salt Bae’s recent Instagram posts, and it’s not the steak…

People have been reacting after the popular restaurateur shared a customer receipt for a staggering $108k (AED398,630) from the Nusr-Et Steakhouse Dubai at the Four Seasons resort on Instagram.

The receipt listed a long succession of dishes, including beef carpaccio and gold-covered steak.

The 40-year-old restaurateur, real name is Nusret Gökçe, posted the receipt and added the caption: “Money comes money goes.”

The diners also enjoyed a filet mignon worth $270 and three steaks costing $1,390.

It wasn’t the food, though, that caused the bill to rack up quite so high, with the diners also ordering two bottles of Chateau Petrus 2009 worth a wallet-busting $53,900 and one bottle of Petrus 2011 worth $17,700.

Add in $24,500 in tips, and the total rose to $108k.

Rather than making people jealous, or hungry, it’s got plenty of social media users asking the same question – surely no meal can be worth such an eye-watering amount?

One commentator wrote on Instagram: “That embarrassing that anyone would spend $100,000+ ON F****** FOOD.”

Another said: “Most overrated and overpriced restaurant.”

“Imagine being this wealthy and blowing it on food that isn’t worth it…” one more wrote.

“Braindead consumerism at its finest,” another commented.

