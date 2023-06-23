Millions are watching a fake video of 'Sam Smith stage diving'

No, this isn’t a video of Sam Smith stage diving.

A viral clip has been doing the rounds recently showing a figure in a green jumpsuit leaping with their arms aloft into a crowd at a music concert.

Millions have seen the clip, which claims that it’s Smith diving off the stage at their show in Seattle recently.

"Sam Smith doing a stage dive at [their] Seattle show,” the caption reads.

"Sam smith went to stage dive and nobody caught [them]," another person who shared the clip wrote.





However, this isn’t the case.



Instead, the clip shows a fan diving into the crowd – and things don’t quite go to plan and people struggle to catch them.

A separate clip has been released that shows the person and it’s definitely not Smith.

The unnamed man is dressed in a turtle costume and he’s seen dancing next to a woman in the crowd. The caption on that clip says: “He was having a really good time until…”





The first clip has been seen by millions of people on social media and Smith fans have been trying to clear up the mistaken identity over recent days.



"It's sad when people try and make false statements,” one wrote, trying to make people aware of the false claims.

It comes after Smith described feeling "heartbroken" after "vocal issues" caused them to stop their Manchester concert last month, just four songs into the set.

