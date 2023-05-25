Sam Smith fans vent frustrations as singer cancels show after four songs

Sam Smith described feeling "heartbroken" after "vocal issues" caused them to stop their Manchester concert last night, just four songs into the set.
The singer took to the stage at AO Arena on Wednesday (May 24) and earlier teased fans on social media that there would be a "special surprise" near the end of the gig - they earlier shared a brief clip to social media, hinting at a collaboration with Madonna.
However, after performing their 2017 song 'Too Good at Goodbyes', the lights went out at the venue as the show suddenly stopped.
At first confused fans at the show speculated there was a "power cut" after the lights went dark for approximately 20 minutes but were later informed the show was cancelled due to Smith having "vocal issues".
But Smith posted a statement to Instagram to explain the reason their concert was abruptly cut short.
"Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows.
The statement Smith posted to their Instagram Story after their Manchester gig was cut short Instagram/samsmith
"Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end," they wrote.
"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong."
They added: "I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry."
Since then fans have expressed their disappointment on Twitter, believing Smith should have cancelled their Manchester show earlier.
While some described the "anxiety" in the crowd as it was the sixth anniversary of the terror attack at Manchester Arena just days before on May 22.
\u201cIf Sam Smith cancelled their show tonight due to their voice, surely they should have cancelled it BEFORE, seems insensitive to stop mid show, turn lights on and say there\u2019s issues at an arena where there was a serious terrorist attack, talk about anxiety for the crowd\u201d— SASKIA (@SASKIA) 1684964275
\u201cNo idea what\u2019s gone on at the Sam Smith concert but if it genuinely is vocal issues I think they need to put out a statement asap. Not fair to cause so much unnecessary worry & anxiety with such a significant week in Manchester\u201d— Becky (@Becky) 1684964286
\u201cApproximately less than 10 minutes before @samsmith cancelled the #Manchester show lastnight. Teasing us with a special surprise performance of their new song. The only surprise we got was the show ending after 4 songs \ud83d\ude2d\u2026\u201d— Luke \ud83e\udd0d (@Luke \ud83e\udd0d) 1685001213
\u201cWell all was going great at the Sam smith concert until urm\u2026 they cancelled it after 4 songs\u2026 FUMING!!\u201d— Zoe \ud83d\udc1d (@Zoe \ud83d\udc1d) 1684960807
\u201cTotally appreciate if @samsmith isn\u2019t well enough to perform, but at least give the fans coming as much notice. \n\nWaiting to hear what\u2019s happening in Glasgow tonight! Supposed to be leaving Newcastle soon.\u201d— Alexandra Dixon (@Alexandra Dixon) 1685008180
\u201cGutted Sam Smith show has been cancelled after 4 songs. Truly devastating it was on its way to being an amazing show. #samsmith\u201d— Rachael Wharmby (@Rachael Wharmby) 1684960736
While others wished Smith well, hoping that their voice was okay.
\u201cSam smith show in Manchester has been cancelled due to their voice - hope everything is okay @samsmith #samsmith #aoarena #manchesterarena\u201d— William Byrne \ud83c\udf39\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@William Byrne \ud83c\udf39\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1684960632
\u201c@samsmith So thrilled to have met you in Manchester before Wednesdays concert\u2026you were singing so well at the start of the concert but having vocal problems also let\u2019s hope you rexrhedule Manchester after visiting Europe \ud83d\udc4c\u201d— Ray Condell (@Ray Condell) 1685008213
\u201c@samsmith you were amazing last night in Manchester, I so hope we get to go again though \ud83d\ude4f\nhope you\u2019re ok, get well soon \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83e\ude79\u201d— Christina Bowett (@Christina Bowett) 1685001883
\u201c@samsmith hope you get well soon sam! And hopefully a rescheduled show for Manchester. Lots of love \u2764\ufe0f xx\u201d— Hayley \ud83d\udc78 (@Hayley \ud83d\udc78) 1684968643
Earlier this year, Smith achieved their third UK number one album, with Gloria.
