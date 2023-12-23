Here's how to use NORAD's Santa tracker on Christmas Eve

For decades, it’s been impossible to know exactly where Santa Claus is on Christmas Eve – except when he bumps down the chimney, of course.

But ever since Father Christmas went digital with his NORAD Santa Tracker, children have been able to follow his whereabouts more easily.

This year, 58 per cent of parents with children who believe in Santa plan to keep tabs on where he is using phones and other devices.

There are thought to be about 7 million kids who will be watching with bated breath as he flies around on his sleigh.

NORAD stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command, which admittedly doesn’t sound very Christmassy.

But it is a joint effort by the United States and Canada that defends the continent from potential airborne threats. Can’t be too careful, eh?

NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, also tracked Santa since 1955.

The organisation’s website says: “While the tradition of tracking Santa began purely by accident, NORAD continues to track Santa.

“We're the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications, and the people to do it. And, we love it! NORAD is honored to be Santa's official tracker.”

“Based on flight profile data gathered from NORAD's radar and satellite tracking, NORAD concludes that Santa probably stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds (before cookies).

“Based on fighter-aircraft photos, we know he has a generous girth (belly), rosy cheeks from sleigh riding in cold weather, and a flowing white beard.”

Thousands of NORAD employees join in the tracking effort every year, answering phone calls and emails about how far around the world he’s got.

The operation is built around a simulation of how Saint Nicholas might travel around the world if he was real.

When we reach Christmas Eve, all you need to do is head to the NORAD website, here, on Christmas eve to follow along using the map.

