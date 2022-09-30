US Sports broadcaster Sara Walsh jokingly threatened to “divorce” her husband, Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann after the Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run in the team’s 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

On Wednesday (28 September), after Judge hit the home run to tie Roger Maris’ record, Walsh took to her official Twitter to share some information, as it was discovered that Buschmann, 38, snagged the ball at first.

“Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement….” Walsh, who works for Fox Sports and the NFL Network, said of Hurricane Ian, which severely impacted Southwest Florida.

Not too long after, Walsh, who has been married to Buschmann since 2014, sent out a separate tweet, joking about a potential separation as he seemed to hand over the ball to the Yankees without checking on his nearest and dearest.

“Oh, cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I’d next like to announce our divorce,” Walsh tweeted alongside a screenshot of her husband, Blue Jays pitcher Yimi Garcia, and a security guard.





According to New York sports radio station WFAN, Buschmann gave the caught ball to Yankees security.

People also took to Twitter to poke fun at Walsh’s joke.

One person wrote: ”Your Honor, I present Exhibit A

“*Shows picture of him giving away the ball*”

“Jokingly, she’s on the market, right?” another quipped.

A third wrote: “Lolol luv this commentary…This is gold, great, haha.”

Someone else added: “This is *elite* tweeting.”

Judge’s first attempt at home run No. 62 will occur on Friday night (30 September) in The Bronx, New York, against the Baltimore Orioles.

