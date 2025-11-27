The wait is finally over. Stranger Things season five, volume one has dropped on Netflix, bringing all the suspense, twists and supernatural drama fans have come to expect.

But it is not just the story that keeps viewers hooked. The music has always been a major part of the show’s charm. Filled with classic throwback hits, the soundtrack turns every scene into a moment worth remembering.

Kate Bush makes a welcome return this season, adding her unmistakable touch to the soundtrack.

At the same time, Robin (Maya Hawke) keeps the tunes coming on her Rockin’ Robin radio show, making it impossible not to hit repeat.

If you want to capture the full mood of the new episodes, now is the perfect time to update your playlist with every standout track.

Episode 1: 'The Crawl'

Michael Jackson - 'Rockin' Robin'

Michael Jackson - 'Rockin' Robin'





Diana Ross - 'Upside Down'

Diana Ross - 'Upside Down'





Kate Bush - 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)'

- YouTube www.youtube.com













Episode 2: 'The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler'

ABBA - 'Fernando'

ABBA - 'Fernando'





Mr Sandman - 'The Chordettes'

Mr Sandman - 'The Chordettes'











Episode 3: 'The Turnbow Trap'

Freddy Martin - 'To Each His Own'

Freddy Martin - 'To Each His Own'





Tiffany - 'I Think We're Alone Now'

Tiffany - 'I Think We're Alone Now'





Yello - 'Oh Yeah'

Yello - 'Oh Yeah'









Episode 4: 'Sorcerer'

Elmer Bernstein - 'Premature Plans'

Elmer Bernstein - 'Premature Plans'





The Chords - 'Sh-Boom'

The Chords - 'Sh-Boom'













Season five, volume one, of Stranger Things is out on Netflix now, with more episodes to land on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve

