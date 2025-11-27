MrBeast's candid admission hints at major changes for 2026: 'I apologize'

MrBeast has offered fans a candid, self-reflective admission, along with big promises for the year ahead.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, took to his official X/Twitter page on Wednesday (26 November) after reflecting on his YouTube catalogue, which has amassed a staggering 452 million subscribers and earned him the title of the most-subscribed YouTuber of all time.

In his post, he acknowledged that some of his recent videos "haven't been as good as [he] wanted," before apologising to fans.

"Ya boy is going to go into ultra grind mode and make the greatest content of my life in 2026. Promise," he continued.

His moment of honesty caught the attention of nearly 3 million users, many of whom jumped in to defend the star.

"That's not the case. don't be so tough on yourself. Videos were great," one person wrote, prompting MrBeast to hint at what’s coming next: "Appreciate it but I’m going to take this stuff to a whole new level."

Another added: "Pushing yourself too hard might not be the way fam, you're doing good. Just focus on helping others like you have been but also try to have fun."

A third chimed in: "Growth is never linear, you've been focusing on so many different things, it's impossible to excel at everything equally. Full respect, this is just a reminder that you're human, and that's completely normal and wholesome."

Some of MrBeast’s most-watched videos include $456,000 Squid Game In Real Life! with 887 million views, Last To Leave Circle Wins $500,000 with 540 million views, and World's Most Expensive Flight with 528 million views.

