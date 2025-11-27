It was back in September last year, in a presidential debate with then vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, that US president Donald Trump went viral for stating he only has “concepts of a plan” for American healthcare.

And now, it seems the Republican is back to talking about “concepts” instead of actual, concrete measures, as he was asked on Air Force One on Tuesday about his 28-point “plan” for ending the war in Ukraine.

Unveiled earlier this month following talks between the US and Russia, measures in the document include limiting Ukraine’s armed forces to 600,000 personnel; a constitutional commitment from Ukraine that it won’t join NATO; Russia being invited to rejoin the G8; a “policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine” integrated into Russian law; and Ukrainian cities Donesk, Luhansk and the annexed Crimea will be recognised as “de facto Russian”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kyiv is ready to move forward with a framework to end the war in the country, while Britain, France and Germany have produced a counteroffer.

When asked by one reporter whether he has changed the plan amid Republicans raising concerns that it is too favourable to Russia, Trump replied: “Well that was just a map. All that was is a map.

“That was not a plan; it was a concept.

“And from there, they’re taking each one of the 28 points and then you get down to 22 points - a lot of them resolved and actually very favourably so.”

This has prompted social media users to point out it was “another concept of a plan”:

“I really wanted someone to ask him to name 2-3 specific things in ‘his plan’,” wrote MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski:

And another commented: “There should be one point: Russia get out of Ukraine. End of story”:

Here we go again…

