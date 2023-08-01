'Saw Patrol' set to be the next 'Barbenheimer' as new movie double bill trend goes viral

It’s the movie event of the year, and “Barbenheimer” has given cinemas a huge boost over the last few weeks.

The hype for both Barbie and Oppenheimer is showing no signs of slowing down, but it’s now become clear that it’s not the only unlikely pairing set to take over theatres at the same time in 2023.

Later this year, another two incredibly dissimilar films are coming out at the same time – Saw X and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Both are set to be released on September 29, and it could be another case of film fans queuing up for a very diverse double bill.

Barbenheimer brought us some of the best memes of recent times, and film lovers are wasting no time in getting Saw Patrol trending too.

Saw X is bringing back Tobin Bell’s John Kramer, with the film acting as a prequel to Saw II.

The film’s official synopsis states that we’ll see “a sick and desperate John Kramer travel to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

“Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps.”

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, meanwhile, is the follow up to the 2021 big screen adaptation of the hit children’s TV series.

