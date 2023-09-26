'Scandinavian sleep method' hailed as a saviour of marriages

People think a “Scandivanivan sleep method” might hold the key to a successful marriage after trying it out.

No matter how much you love someone, sleeping in a bed next to them has the ability to be rage-inducing if they have a tendency to steal most of the duvet for themselves.

Now, a phenomenon popular in Scandinavian countries, such as Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, is offering up a solution as couples sleep with two twin-sized duvets rather than one large one.

The sleeping method is sweeping social media and has seen many hailing themselves as new fans of the system

TikToker Erica Stolman Dowdy has gone viral on the platform, suggesting that it “could save marriages”.

In the video, she explained she and her husband love visiting Copenhagen and she wanted to give their own home a Scandinavian-inspired makeover.

This included getting two twin duvets, as Stolman Dowdy explained: “In Copenhagen, not once have I slept with one duvet. It is always two twins and we sleep so good.

“No one’s fighting over blankets. Nobody’s too hot or too cold. It’s absolutely amazing.”

@ericastolmandowdy the Scandinavian sleep method is an absolute game changer. 10/10 recommend ☁️ #scandinaviansleepmethod #danishdesign #danishinterior

She continued: “This is just absolutely the comfiest way to sleep. I 10 out of 10 recommend it. It could save marriages.”

In the comments, someone wrote: “Not me realizing I sleep with the Copenhagen method already and my husband and I LOVE it.”

Someone else said: “Once you sleep with two comforters…you will NEVER go back to only one!!!”

“Ohhh that’s such a great idea!” another person wrote.

One TikToker wrote: “Legit started doing this last year and it is a GAME CHANGER. No more ‘empty space’ of cold air creeping in the middle of the bed.”

