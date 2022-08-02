As home prices soar, people are seeking out unique ways to get on the property ladder. One couple even snapped up an entire French village costing less than the average UK home.

Well now, an entire Scottish island is up for grabs – and it costs less than a four-bedroom house in Edinburgh.

Located off the south coast of Arran, the private island of Pladda is home to 28 acres and an “extensive range” of buildings. The island is only accessible by boat or helicopter, so it only makes sense to have its own helipad for new owners and future guests.

Listed for £350,000, the beautiful island boasts a former lighthouse, which has since been converted into an incredible five-bedroom house.

The lighthouse, first installed in 1790, was fully automated in the '90s and is now remotely monitored from the Northern Lighthouse Boards Headquarters in Edinburgh.

There's also separate accommodation including a bedroom, shower room, kitchen with sitting room, with breathtaking views of the south coast of Arran, Ailsa Craig and Northern Ireland.

The island is complete with wonderful extensive walled gardens that previous owners used to grow fruit and vegetables.

The listing also describes the island as "an important breeding ground" for various migratory seabirds.

"Over 100 species of birds have been recorded on Pladda island in the past. The island has successful breeding colonies of Artic Terns, a variety of gull species, Turnstones and Shags," they wrote.

Tom Stewart-Moore of estate agents Knight Frank said: "From the lighthouse and range of associated buildings, there are dramatic far-reaching views looking South to Ailsa Craig, the Kintyre Peninsula and Northern Ireland on a clear day."

Stewart-Moore confirmed that the accommodation has not been used in recent years and will need to be upgraded.

