This is the amazing moment a wildlife photographer pictured his wife receiving a great big hug -- from an Elephant Seal.

Chris Bray, 38, was on a photographic expedition in Gold Harbour on the island of South Georgia, South America, when he and his wife came across a group of king penguins.

Wildlife photographer captured the moment his wife received a great big hug from an Elephant Seal Chris Bray/SWNS

While getting in close to photograph the penguins, a group of elephant seal pups approached the duo.

One of pups broke away from the group and began showing special interest in Chris’ wife Jess Taunton.

The video shows the curious creature repeatedly putting its body weight on top of Jessica as if it was giving her a BIG HUG.

Chris, a geographic wildlife photographer from Christmas Island, Australia, said: “My wife Jess was lying down to take a shot of some king penguins in South Georgia when a marauding gang of elephant seal pups decided to flop on over and give her a hug.

“They’re as heavy as they are adorable, almost.”

SWNS reporting by Jamie Smith.