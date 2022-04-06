While making an appearance on Fox News show Hannity, actor Sean Penn had an honest conversation with host Sean Hannity in which he publicly admitted he does not trust the commentator.

Penn's guest appearance may have come as a surprise to viewers since the conservative media outlet and actor have a long history of disagreeing with one another.

"If you were on this set 99 out of 100 times, we probably would be in full disagreement, right?" Hannity said.

Penn agreed, "No question about that."

Hannity proceeded to ask Penn if he recalled what his response was when Hannity initially called the actor to request his presence on his show.

"I said that I don't trust ya," Penn responded bluntly.

The two men chuckled before Penn explained why he decided to come onto the show.

Penn, 61, has notably spent the past few months in Ukraine filming a documentary about the rising tension and then war between Ukraine and Russia.

The actor initially began filming the documentary in November 2021 alongside VICE Studios, unaware of what was to come.

Penn explained that he doesn't trust Hannity for "a lot of reasons" but he put his feelings aside to raise awareness of the tragedies occurring in Ukraine.

"We all talk about how divisive things are, how divided things are here,” Penn told Hannity. “But when you step into a country of such incredible unity, you realize what we’ve all been missing. And I don’t think that I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing.”

The CORE founder went on to explain the emotional toll that witnessing the war has taken on him, his desire to help the Ukrainians, and what he believes the US needs to do to help.

"It is clear to me that the Ukrainians will win this. The question is at what cost?" Penn said.





The two men addressed their tension multiple times throughout Penn's segment, but each time they returned to a civil conversation about Russia's violent impact on Ukraine.

