As September draws to a close, so have many relationships after one study revealed it to be primetime to have an affair.

The new research suggests that infidelity surges by a staggering 22 per cent come Autumn as "unhappy people look to start afresh." Men and women have blamed this on prolonged exposure to their partner over the summer months (including while on holiday,) which apparently makes their partner more unattractive.

September knocked January off the top spot after many initially used the New Year as an excuse to seek out new relations.

The study was conducted by an affairs dating website, Illicit Encounters, after delving into a survey of 2,000 people and their dating habits pre-and-post-pandemic.

The Covid crisis seemingly sparked a cheating boom, as the platform experienced the busiest year in its 19-year history. With the endless lockdowns finally at ease and people returning to the office, a fifth of people confessed they're more likely to cheat at work.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert at the company, said: "Sex-tember is here, which means a surge in affairs.

"It will be even more pronounced this year because working from home is gradually ending and more of us are returning to the office.

"Affairs always traditionally peaked in January but, while New Year cheating is still really high, autumn is now the peak time for adultery.

"Lots of us get sick of a partner after two weeks away in the sun, and we return to work determined to have some fun with someone new.

"The pandemic has made more of us live for the moment and shake up our lives if things are not working."

