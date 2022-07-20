The Sesame Street-based theme park, Sesame Place, has come under fire after more clips emerged of mascots appearing to snub Black children.

The theme park in Philadelphia has faced allegations of racism towards Black children as multiple videos have emerged of mascots dressed up as characters from the TV show 16 ignoring children of colour.

One clip posted on Saturday (16 July) by the mother of two young Black girls appeared to show the children waiting to high-five the character Rosita.

But, when the performer dressed as Rosita reached them, they appeared to tell them “no”. In a post on Instagram, the mother claims the character then hugged a young white girl right next to them.

The girls’ mother wrote on Instagram: “We were on our way out of sesame place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters.

“THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The post sparked major backlash and led to Sesame Place releasing a statement saying it will “conduct training” so its employees “better understand, recognise and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience”.

But now, further footage has emerged of performers appearing to treat Black children in an inappropriate and “racist” manner, as one clip showed a character knocking a small child over.

Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry posted the TikTok of the incident on Twitter, writing: “Alright several people need to answer for this racist behaviour towards Black children at @SesamePlace. WTF is this. I'm so pissed.”

Viewers of the clip were shocked by what they had witnessed and called for more action to be taken against Sesame Place and its employees.

One person wrote: “What the actual f**k is going on at Sesame Place??? These babies deserve so much better.”

Another commented: “So now there’s *at least* 4 videos of this questionable behavior with Black children at the same location.

“That little statement they issued is not going to be enough.”

Someone else added: “Like what can a training do about this? Fr?”

“What is going on over there??? Who is the hiring manager? I’ve seen at least 6 different videos today!” another questioned.

Sesame Place Philadelphia told indy100: "We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it’s not ok. We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right.

"We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests.

"For over 40 years Sesame Place has worked to uphold the values of respect, inclusion and belonging. We are committed to doing a better job making children and families feel special, seen and included when they come to our parks."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.