Self-portraits are one of the great traditions in the art world with great artists using the format as a central theme of their work.

Greats such as Vincent Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Albrecht Dürer and Rembrandt have all produced self-portraits and it would appear that we can now add a great white shark to that list.

Yes, really.

A shark was recently tagged with a GPS tracker during the charity OCEARCH's expedition to Nova Scotia in 2020.

As a result the 13ft beast, who was named Breton, has unknowingly drawn an outline of a shark during his travels in the Atlantic Ocean.

Whenever he surfaces for sufficient time, the tag in his dorsal fin 'pings' a GPS location back to shark trackers at the science organisation.

The 1,437lb creature has travelled along the US East Coast off New Jersey, Chincoteague, Virginia and Long Bay, South Carolina.

And his movements have mapped out the shape of a shark, during his 444-day journey.

Observers on social media said: "Apex predator-level scientist trolling."

Another added: "Jaws? More like Draws."

Breton's location was first tagged on September 12, 2020 at 1am at Scaterie Island, Nova Scotia.

Recently, Breton has been tagged on September 21, 2022 at 3.29am off the coast of Baie de Plaisance, Quebec.

