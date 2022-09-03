A video has captured the terrifying moment when one of the world's fastest sharks leapt out of the ocean and landed right on top of a fisherman on a boat.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times on TikTok, was shared earlier this week by Carey Chen who was on the Sea Ventures Charter boat when the incident happened.

The short video starts with the people on board being amazed at the shark, which is believed to be a shortfin mako, jumping out of the water in the near distance. One man yells: "Oh s**t, did you see that," in amazement at the shark's leap.

Before you know, what is believed to be the same, the shark jumps out of the water at the side of the boat just seconds later and lands on one of the fishermen and the deck of the vessel.

Some shouts "holy f**k" as the fish lands on the deck with another person asking: "Are you OK Justin?"

@careychenart Don’t mess with makos Cameron Sinclair #mako #makoshark #shark #fishing

The video was reportedly filmed off the coast of Massachusetts on August 27.

Sea Ventures Charters later shared the video on their Facebook page which they called "a once-in-a-lifetime experience!" They added that nobody was hurt and the shark was tagged before it was released back into the water.

Mako's have a forceful bite of up to 13,000 newtons and are known to leap into the air when they have been hooked making them a sought-after species in the game fishing world.

