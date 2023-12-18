Sidemen member Ethan "Behzinga" has been accused of cheating on his long-term girlfriend with OnlyFans model Lauren Alexis. However, it may not all be what it seems as fans suspect it's a part of a bizarre PR stunt.

In a clip posted to TikTok, Faith Kelly shared her "concerns," saying: "[Ethan's] blocked me on Instagram because I found him and Lauren Alexis together. It’s just a whole thing right now, I’m not sure what’s going on."

It didn't take long for Sidemen fans to speculate that her comments were part of a larger stunt to draw attention to a new Christmas song.

Over on X/Twitter, fans backed the theory by sharing a past clip of Faith saying she wanted to create a buzz ahead of the release, which is said to feature Behzinga, Lauren and Faith in the music video.

"I want drama, I want online speculation, I want people talking," she said of the new song, which is meant to drop later today.

Fans were left unimpressed by the footage, with one calling it the "most obvious PR stunt ever".

@faithlouisak It is what it is right now. #fyp #foryou

Another person called the rumoured fake news "weird," adding: "Very weird people."

A third added: "If this is real, this is awful. If this is all for a promo, this is awful."

Meanwhile, others called out attention-seeking social media behaviours, with one writing: "The culture of doing anything for views and inciting drama for attention needs to stop… It won’t… but it really should…"

One X user penned: "It’s definitely staged, they have a kid as well how shameful."

