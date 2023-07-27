Brits call for Sindy movie to rival Barbie

The internet has been obsessed with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for what seems like centuries now – but some people on social media have picked a rival team.

Sindy was a British doll manufactured just four years later than her American counterpart. A little less glamorous and, perhaps, more realistic, Sindy still holds a place in the hearts of many in the UK.

The toy even marks its 60th anniversary this year, after its original 1963 launch.

Now, people are calling for the rivalry to get a reboot – and some even want a Sindy movie.



One Twitter user said: “There should simultaneously be a slightly less polished and expensive Sindy movie.”

Another said: “Despite all the hullabaloo this weekend, I wish to re-pledge my loyalty and devotion to the one true queen, #TeamSindy.”

One person referenced the filmmaker Ken Loach, whose work has often focused on social issues prevalent in working class Britain, adding: “Looking forward to the Ken Loach directed film about Sindy.”

It comes as Barbie celebrates the biggest opening weekend for a film by a female director, grossing $162m over its first three days.

The obsession with the American toy has spread far and wide with people dressing up for the occasion and queueing around the block in many places to get a look at the movie on the opening night.

And as Barbie-mania shows few signs of abating, it looks like Sindy has a bit of catching up to do.

