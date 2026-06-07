SNL’s James Austin Johnson reveals the toughest part of playing Donald Trump

Saturday Night Live is known for its unpredictable political sketches tackling current affairs, with Donald Trump a recurring focus across multiple eras. Alec Baldwin previously portrayed Trump before James Austin Johnson took over the role in 2021.

At a panel for the premiere of Playing POTUS, a documentary exploring presidential impersonations, Johnson spoke about the challenges of playing the US president.

"I get why people hate him so much that they don’t even want to think about the normal things that an actor would think about to get into a character," Johnson shared on stage, joined by Jim Downey, Robert Smigel, and Playing POTUS director Josh Greenbaum.

"I think that’s definitely made it hard for people to find the way in with Donald Trump. And he’s also been around for a billion years," he added.

SNL

Comparing his portrayal to Baldwin’s, Johnson said he believes he plays "his charm a little bit more, maybe, than Alec did".

"I think I play the secret weapon that [Trump]’s deployed, which is that he’s funny, intentionally and unintentionally… That’s not really something I’m looking for when it’s time to vote for somebody, but it’s been extremely powerful," he said, adding that he tends to portray Trump as a man who "never finishes a thought".

The SNL star even treated attendees to an impression that jumped between China and Japan, Lady Gaga, and Iran.

Johnson also explained that he often improvises his sketches, but is careful not to overdo it and risk having material cut from the show.

"It wouldn’t feel like Trump if there wasn’t this queasy feeling in the audience, of 'What is he going to say? Is he going to say something crazy?'" Johnson shared. "So I have to improvise for the character, to kind of come alive, so I’m throwing in stuff."

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