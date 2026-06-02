US president Donald Trump called the ongoing negotiations with Iran “boring” – and a resurfaced video from months ago has been proven correct.

It would seem that Trump starting the Iran war in February, alongside Israel, without congressional approval is proving a catastrophic idea as the president struggles to find an end to it.

For months, alleged negotiations have been ongoing with Iran, chiefly over the Strait of Hormuz – a vital shipping route that has seen the price of fuel, food and other essentials spike around the world.

The war is hugely unpopular, with matters not helped when he described the ongoing negotiations as “boring”.

In an interview with CNBC , Trump was asked about reports emerging from Iran that suggest the country has backed out of negotiations with the US due to Israel’s continued assault on Lebanon.

“I don’t care if they’re over, honestly,” Trump said. “I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less.”

“If they’re over, they’re over,” Trump continued. “If they’re not, you know, I think they took too much time. Frankly, I think they started to get very boring.”

The remarks prompted the resurfacing of a clip from March, in which Trump refuted members of the media who suggested he would get “bored”, claiming, “I never get bored”.

Back in March, Trump claimed: “We’re already substantially ahead of our time projections, but whatever the time is, it’s OK. Whatever it takes we will always, and we have right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that.”

He continued: “Somebody actually said from the media, ‘I think he’ll get bored after about a week or two’. No, we don’t get bored. I never get bored.”

Trump has been slammed for his constant shift of focus from what is impacting Americans.

“You can see Trump is bored with this war he started and wants to focus on important stuff like his UFC cage match and posting AI memes at 3:00 AM,” someone pointed out.

Another suggested: “Yes, Trump is bored. Like a toddler and his toys that aren't new anymore.”

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