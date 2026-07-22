PS6 LIVE: Sony patent could fix PS5's biggest problem for PlayStation 6

A new Sony patent understood to be for the expected upcoming PS6 could fix one of the biggest PS5 issues.

Sony has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6 console although the company has previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".



Recent rumours suggest Sony could launch the PS6 alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest PS6 release date rumours, price updates, hardware leaks, specs, Sony announcements and breaking news as they happen.

Sony patent could fix PS5's biggest problem for PS6 A key feature of the expected upcoming PS6 may have been revealed by a listing on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. The listing shows a Sony application from 26 January of a cooling system for what's expected to be the PS6. Drawings show a set of heat pipes and heatsinks positioned in a way that however the console is positioned, cooling will still be effective, similar to the way PCs are kept cool. PS5 consoles have had cooling issues as Sony has recommended for them to be placed horizontally. If they're placed vertically, some gamers have said this can cause the liquid metal used to keep it cool to slowly drain out over time, causing overheating issues and even short circuiting the console in some cases. The PS5 Pro and newer models included grooves in the area the liquid metal sits to stop this problem. The drawings show a PS5 console but with the PS5 Pro already being released as a mid-generation update, it would be surprising for Sony to release another version of the console at this stage, hinting this is what the company is exploring for the PS6. To note, patents do not always make it into final products.

Physical disc petition numbers soar but sales data paints different picture 2 PlayStation video games sold more than 10k physical units in the US during week ending July 11, 2026. 7 have sold more than 100k physical units year-to-date. Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service



[image or embed] — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) July 20, 2026 at 6:37 PM More and more people continue to sign a petition against Sony's decision to stop making physical discs for games releasing on PlayStation from January 2028 onwards but physical sales data shared by a reputable analyst paints a very different picture. Sony confirmed the decision will affect games releasing specifically from January 2028 onwards with any games released before still having physical copies manufactured after that date. A Change.org petition called 'Don't Kill the Disc' was started by Jade Pearce, the CEO of PNP Games which is an independent video game retailer in Canada, has more than 330,000 signatures at the time of writing. But new data shared on BlueSky by Mat Piscatella, a senior director and video game industry advisor at Circana which is a leading American market research company, paints a different picture to the popularity of physical games. A post from Piscatella said: "Two PlayStation video games sold more than 10k physical units in the US during week ending 11 July. "Seven have sold more than 100k physical units year-to-date. Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service." It seems that data may follow new PlayStation game sales, including from third-party retailers, and not the pre-owned market though.

New Sony patent 'reveals' huge PS6 plans A new Sony patent reveals what kind of controller the company may be planning for the expected upcoming PS6 console. The PS5 launched with the DualSense Wireless controller, which includes advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and it seems Sony is looking at how it can innovate with controllers designed for the PS6. A US patent application filed 16 January 2025, which was published on 16 July 2026, details designs for a controller with a detachable touchscreen and a rotating navigation dial. The abstract said: "A video game system includes a controller for a video game system that includes a controller body, a processor included in the controller body and a user input device communicatively coupled with the processor and attached to one or more locations on the controller body. "The user input device includes a graphical user interface configured to present selectable icons to control or navigate features of the video game system and a rotating member that rotates relative to an axis that intersects the controller body such that at least one or more of the selectable icons is selected or one or more of the features is controlled or navigated." Patents do not confirm these products will be manufactured but indicate what companies are exploring.

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