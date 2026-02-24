Harry Styles' best SNL skits ahead of his announced return

Harry Styles is returning to Saturday Night Live, where he will pull double duty as host and musical guest.

The pop star is set to appear on March 14, a week after the release of his highly anticipated new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. which will be released on March 6.

This will mark the second time the Aperture singer has both hosted and performed on the American comedy series, after previously taking this on back in 2019.

Styles's confirmed appearance will mark his seventh time on the show (if you include his cameo in a Season 46 cold open), and so he's been a part of plenty of funny sketches.

Here is a round-up of some of his best ones so far.

Sara Lee

In this sketch, Styles plays an Instagram manager named Dylan, appearing alongside Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang, who play two of Sara Lee's employees - and the pair aren't too happy with Dylan's personal posting antics on the company account.

They hilariously go through some of Dylan's comments, which include “wreck me daddy” on Nick Jonas’ page and describing threesomes during a “popper’s high” at 4 in the morning.





Monologue

In his post-One Direction era, Styles made it clear in his SNL monologue that he's no longer in a boy band - but rather a man band.

He also jokes how Simon Cowell really grew him and his former bandmates in a test tube, and shades Zayn Malik when listing off 1D members - "Liam, Niall, Louis, and, uh, Ringo."

“Everyone thinks the cast does a lot of cocaine, they don’t,” he says about the SNL cast. “That’s why the show’s not good anymore.”





Mick Jagger

Harry Styles has often been compared to Mick Jagger, and so everyone had a field day when in 2017 he impersonated the Rolling Stones frontman in a Family Feud spoof.

“Hello Steve, it’s lovely to be here,” Styles said, through pronounced lips, mimicking the rocker's accent and decision to go solo and sporting his longer locks.





Joan Song

In this musical sketch, we see Joan (Aidy Bryant), who lives alone in a small, nice home, sing about her new boyfriend, Doug, who manages to transform into a human (Harry Styles).

Sporting the same sweater as the dog version of Doug and the collar, Styles sings, "Joan, I love you. I love the way you feed me ham. You’re my wife, my love, my everything. I love you just the way you am."

We see Styles eating out of the trash can, cowering in a corner at the sight of a vacuum cleaner, and breaking the news to Joan that he's eaten socks and underwear that have caused a blockage in his intestine and will cost $8,000 to fix.





Airline Pilots

We see a grey-haired Styles put on an American accent with a southern twang as he has an NSFW conversation with his fellow co-pilot (played by Mikey Day), but both are unaware their intercom is still on, and so passengers can hear everything they're saying.

"Saw an old Scooby-Doo episode on the airport TV, and Daphne was getting me hot," Styles said, while Day did raunchy impressions of Scooby and Shaggy, which confused passengers could hear.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Harry Styles is curating Meltdown festival in London, and Harry Styles fans risk being turned away as Ticketmaster blocks resale tickets.

