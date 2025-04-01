Snow Whitestar Rachel Zegler was subject to backlash for signing off a social media post, writing: "And always remember, free Palestine."

Last year in August, Zegler turned to X/Twitter to thank fans for their support after the Snow White trailer received 120 million views in a single day.

"I love you all so much! thank you for the love and for 120m views on our trailer in just 24 hours! what a whirlwind," she penned. "I am in the thick of rehearsals for romeo + juliet so i’m gonna get outta here. bye for now."

In a follow-up tweet, she shared her solidarity with Palestine.

According to a report by Variety, the film's producer Marc Platt flew out to New York to speak to her about the tweet. However, Zegler stood her ground and refused to delete it.

Her tweet allegedly sparked death threats towards her Israeli co-star Gal Gadot, as per the report, and Disney reportedly had to pay for additional security for Gadot.

"She didn’t understand the repercussions of her actions as far as what that meant for the film, for Gal, for anyone," one insider told the publication.

Following the presidential election, Zegler then shared a post online, including, "F*** Donald Trump" and "May Trump supporters … and Trump himself never know peace".

Disney then allegedly assigned her a social media guru to vet any posts ahead of Snow White's release.

Zegler later issued an apology, reading: "Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse."

Despite the controversy, many have turned to social media to back Zegler.

















Indy100 reached out to Disney for comment

