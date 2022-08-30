A pilot on a Southwest Airlines flight headed to Cabo, Mexico, seemed to be at his wit's end as he threatened to turn a plane around if a passenger continued to AirDrop nudes.

The odd announcement was captured on video by a passenger named Teighlor Marsalis, who uploaded it to TikTok.

"So here's the deal, if this continues while we're on the ground, I'm going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody is going to have to get off, we're going to have to get security involved, and vacation is going to be ruined.

"So you folks, whatever that airdrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let's get yourselves to Cabo."

One person wrote in the comments: "This feels like my mom turning around in the car to me and my twin sister 'IF YOU 2 DONT STOP I SWEAR TO GOD.'"

"'I'm gonna turn this plane around, and everyone's vacation will be ruined.' Haha, major dad vibes," another added.

A third quipped: "This is your captain,' here's the deal "I'll turn this damn plane around; that'll end your precious little vacation real quick."

Someone who said that they work in a high school and have their AirDrop settings to contacts only added: "This is why my airdrop is contacts only. I work in a high school. No good can come of letting everyone do it."

In other explicit Southwest Airlines news, a man allegedly exposed himself. He masturbated around four toat least four times on a three-hour flight from Seattle, Washington, to Phoenix, Arizona, in April.

Now, he is banned for life from the airline.

Indy100 reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.

