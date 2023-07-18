Golfers at prestigious Las Vegas course now forced to stare at gigantic eyeball

Golfers at a prestigious golf course in Las Vegas, Nevada are being confronted with an odd eyesore - a literal gigantic eye called 'The Sphere.'

If you've not seen the images or videos online yet, Las Vegas has a brand new attraction - The Sphere at The Venetian Resort. The 18,600-seat orb is basically a huge spherical LED video screen that can take the form of pretty much anything that is the shape of a ball.

It cost $2.3 billion to build and was lit up for the first time earlier this month. So far, the Moon and a humungous NBA basketball have been projected from the orb but its newest image, a huge eye, might just be impacting a local golf course and its patrons.

The eyeball currently overlooks the Wynn Golf Club, which is essentially the closest neighbour to the Sphere. The golf club is reportedly one of the most prestigious and lucrative golf courses in the entire United States and costs around $600 to play at.

Shooter McGavin, a character from the Adam Sandler golf comedy Happy Gilmore, was on the side of not being impressed.

The Sphere does not open to the public until September with U2 set to be the first residency at the venue with their 'UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere' show.

