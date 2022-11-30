Well, it’s a little earlier than we expected, but Spotify Wrapped has just dropped and taken over the internet.
The world’s listening habits are now being shared across the world as the service curates playlists of users’ top 100 played songs.
Every user gets a comprehensive breakdown of their stats from the last 12 months too, with everything from listening time to number of genres explored.
There have been teasers throughout the week, but most people didn’t expect Spotify Wrapped to land quite so soon – with some expecting it to be Friday.
Safe to say, it’s instantly become the most talked-about thing on social media, as people rush to share their top artists and songs.
These are the best memes and reactions so far.
\u201chappy spotify wrapped day to all who celebrate\u201d— the x files ! (@the x files !) 1669820566
\u201ceveryone posting their Spotify wrapped right now and it\u2019s looking just like this\u201d— lauren (@lauren) 1669820403
\u201cSpotify: wrapped\u201d— seasonal but slutty 1984\u2019s George Whorewell (@seasonal but slutty 1984\u2019s George Whorewell) 1669660994
\u201cPretending to be shocked when I open my Spotify Wrapped and see my top artist\u201d— erin got engaged at a taylor swift concert (@erin got engaged at a taylor swift concert) 1669687449
\u201cspotify wrapped isn\u2019t enough, i want an excel spreadsheet of my listening habits\u201d— yasmin (@yasmin) 1669669804
\u201cthe secret to the funniest possible Spotify wrapped is to listen to Spotify only once, during Halloween season\u201d— Alexandra Petri (@Alexandra Petri) 1669820165
\u201cMy Spotify wrapped\u201d— Gossip Girl out of context (@Gossip Girl out of context) 1669820258
\u201cI already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like\u201d— horace (@horace) 1669741425
\u201cY\u2019ALL MY SPOTIFY WRAPPED CAME\u201d— \u1d50\u1d43\u1d57\u1d57 // metlife night 2!\ud83c\udf19 (@\u1d50\u1d43\u1d57\u1d57 // metlife night 2!\ud83c\udf19) 1669688368
\u201cWhy does Spotify sound like William Regal trying to flirt with me\u201d— Namba L-O-V-Es Puroresu (@Namba L-O-V-Es Puroresu) 1669818880
\u201cLot of talk about Spotify Wrapped. Not a lot of talk about Crash Bandicoot Warped..\u201d— thomas. (@thomas.) 1669826372
Since it was first launched in December 2016, Spotify Wrapped has become something of a tradition on social media.
The company said in a message: “Spotify Wrapped is all about celebrating the endless ways that millions of creators and fans connect through audio each and every day.
“Starting today, we’re commemorating a year gone by and inviting our fans to join in on the fun with the eagerly anticipated, personalized 2022 Wrapped experience.”
