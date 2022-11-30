Well, it’s a little earlier than we expected, but Spotify Wrapped has just dropped and taken over the internet.

The world’s listening habits are now being shared across the world as the service curates playlists of users’ top 100 played songs.

Every user gets a comprehensive breakdown of their stats from the last 12 months too, with everything from listening time to number of genres explored.

There have been teasers throughout the week, but most people didn’t expect Spotify Wrapped to land quite so soon – with some expecting it to be Friday.

Safe to say, it’s instantly become the most talked-about thing on social media, as people rush to share their top artists and songs.

Since it was first launched in December 2016, Spotify Wrapped has become something of a tradition on social media.



The company said in a message: “Spotify Wrapped is all about celebrating the endless ways that millions of creators and fans connect through audio each and every day.

“Starting today, we’re commemorating a year gone by and inviting our fans to join in on the fun with the eagerly anticipated, personalized 2022 Wrapped experience.”

