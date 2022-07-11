As unreal scenes in Sri Lanka saw protestors storm the president’s official residence, footage of thousands of people inside, including people wrestling on his bed.

On Saturday (9 July), thousands gathered in Colombo, the country’s capital, to protest the government’s management of finances and food and fuel shortages.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was removed from his home by security and hasn’t been seen since, though he has confirmed he will resign following the protests.

Meanwhile, the thousands of protestors stormed the gates of the presidential palace and have been seen swimming in the pool, taking showers in his home and holding joke meetings in the board room.

In one clip shared on Twitter, a group of protestors could be seen on the large bed doing wrestling moves, with WWE commentary dubbed over the top.

The caption read: “#WWE Wrestling on Prime Minister's bed at Temple Trees.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The video has been viewed more than 933,000 times with many commentators baffled about what is going on in Sri Lanka.

One Twitter user commented: “These Sri Lanka videos are a whole vibe.”

Another said: “Each clip I see is wilder than the last holy s**t.”



Someone else joked: “What real royal rumble looks like.”

Other images to emerge from the residence showed protestors working out in the president’s gym and preparing and eating the food.



According to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to stand down from his position on 13 July.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.