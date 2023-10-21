What happened between SSSniperWolf and JacksFilms? Biggest feud on YouTube explained

Viral
YouTube / JacksFilms / SSSniperWolf
YouTuber SSSniperWolf has come in for widespread criticism after doxxing fellow YouTuber JacksFilms after months of back-and-forth between the two.
JacksFilms, whose real name is John Douglass, has long been a critic of SSSniperWolf, real name Alia Shelesh, taking issue with her content style and accusing her of stealing work from other creators.
In 2022, Douglass created a second channel, "JJJacksfilms", where he uploaded videos poking fun at SSSniperWold. In the last two months alone, he has posted 40 videos reacting and commenting on SSSniperWolf's videos.
In a series of heated tweets, Shelesh accused Douglass of not being able to "stand that a female YouTuber is getting more views" than him.
However, things escalated dramatically when Shelesh turned up to Douglass' house and doxxed him on her Instagram story.
On October 14, Shelesh posted a poll to her Instagram story asking fans whether she should go to Douglass' house because she was only "five mins away" from where she was filming.
She then posted a photo outside of his house accompanied with "Let's talk like adults". After a wave of backlash, Shelesh deleted the post. Then going on to say "accusing me of doxxing is defamation" and that "this creep has been harassing me for months then plays victim saying I threatened him when I just wanted to talk to him".
Douglass then tweeted: "You posted a video tonight of you outside our home for your 5M+ followers to see. While my wife and I were inside.
"If that's not doxxing, why did you delete it?"
You posted a video tonight of you outside our home for your 5M+ followers to see. While my wife and I were inside.\n\nI can't make it any simpler than that.\n\nIf that's not doxxing, why did you delete it?— Jacade (@Jacade) 1697260146
Douglass and many others then called on YouTube to take action against Shelesh in a video titled "SSSniperwold came to our home last night. It's time for YouTube to step in".
YouTuber Philip DeFranco called Shelesh's behaviour "insane and reckless" as well as criticising YouTube's response that seemed to disprove of both SSSniperwolf and JacksFilms behaviour.
This is genuinely insane and reckless behavior.— Philip DeFranco \ud83d\udc4a\ud83c\udffb (@Philip DeFranco \ud83d\udc4a\ud83c\udffb) 1697253215
Yall\u2026The more I sit with this, the more it pisses me off. \n\nHow the fuck are they \u201cboth sides\u201d equating SSSniperwolf putting another creator\u2019s life in danger by showing up in the middle of the night and broadcasting the outside of their home to their millions of followers with\u2026— Philip DeFranco \ud83d\udc4a\ud83c\udffb (@Philip DeFranco \ud83d\udc4a\ud83c\udffb) 1697834793
YouTube finally responded to the situation after facing backlash for remaining silent, sating they had "temporarily" demonetised SSSniperWolf due to her actions. But many thought it didn't go far enough and believed that Shelesh should be removed from the platform entirely, accusing the platform of showing favouritism towards Shelesh.
This is literally how YouTube be actin with the whole adblock and ssSniperwolf situation— DaKartMonkey (@DaKartMonkey) 1697874878
Sssniperwolf steals peoples content, doxing people, putting peoples life in danger, not giving a fuck. \n\nYouTube: \u201cjust apologise and lose two weeks pay we love you queen\u201d \n\nOther channels say a naughty word\n\nYouTube: \u201cbanned for life don\u2019t even try to make another channel!\u201d— Dslab (@Dslab) 1697882043
"Both sides are bad". WHAT...??\nAll Jacksfilms did was criticise and mock Sssniperwolf for creating shitty content that steals other people's work without credit. JACK DID NOTHING WRONG.— me me big boy (@me me big boy) 1697865504
On October 20, Shelesh issued an apology on Twitter/X, calling her actions "inexcusable".
Let me start by saying I\u2019m sorry for my recent actions; it is inexcusable. I\u2019m sorry to Jacksfilm, YouTube, the entire creator community, and my incredible fans for not being a better example for appropriate conflict resolution. Jacksfilm, while we certainly don\u2019t see eye to eye\u2026— Lia (@Lia) 1697822288
