A Texas mother has praised a Starbucks barista after they checked on her lone teenage daughter by writing a discreet message on a cup.

Mom Brandy Selim Roberson said her 18-year-old daughter was at a Corpus Christi Starbucks during the week when she was approached by a man who started talking to her.

Keen to make sure the girl was comfortable, the barista handed the teenager “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up.”

Written on the side of the cup was the message: “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

Thankfully the girl did not feel unsafe and let the staff member know she was okay.

The girl told her mom that the team kept an eye on her the rest of the time she was there.

Roberson wrote: “How grateful I am for people who look out for other people!”

Roberson shared the post to Facebook, where it quickly racked up over 66,000 reactions, 2,000 comments, and 51,000 shares.

One commenter wrote: “I pray someone watches over my daughters like this when they're out in public alone.”

Another said: “Thankful for good people in the world! Starbucks workers are so sweet.”

“They took precaution and watched over someone they didn’t know. Whether she was in danger or not, that was kind of them,” another wrote.

Indy100 has contacted Starbucks for comment.

