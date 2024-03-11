Stormy Daniels forced to defend her 13-year-old daughter from vile online comments

Stormy Daniels has been forced to hit back at a troll on social media after her 13-year-old daughter was subjected to vile comments.

The adult actress responded online after being subjected to nasty posts on X/Twitter.

Daniels had been engaged in an altercation with another social media user who criticised her “morals” when the subject of her daughter was brought up.

Daniels wrote: “My daughter is just like me: brave, confident and has straight A's in school. Does your kid know you call other women names online?”

Then, another user commented and asked: “Is she also a w****?”

Daniels wrote: "She's only 13. Although it is pretty difficult to shock me these days, I'm still surprised at the things people (especially women) talk about children. If you're a mother, I hope your sons or daughters don't see what you say about innocent kids online."

Daniels received support from other social media users after the exchange, with one writing: “A very thoughtful and restrained response to someone who otherwise didn't deserve the dignity of a response.”

Another said: “Great answer Stormy don’t let these misfits rattle you.”

“Have to say Stormy always sounds so much nicer and more sensible and classier than her detractors,” one more wrote.

Meanwhile, Daniels disclosed earlier this year that she intends to testify in March in the hush money trial involving former president Donald Trump.

Trump faces 34 charges in New York of falsifying business records relating to the payments he gave Ms Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

