A fat stray dog became an internet sensation online after it was seen in the same place so many times it became a landmark on Google Maps.

The dog, affectionately nicknamed Watermelon because of her large size, lives in Georgia and waits in the same place to be fed by tourists.

She has won over so many hearts that she has become an unofficla local landmark gathering more than 80 5-star reviews on Google Maps for being a “good girl”.

As reported by the Mirror, Watermelon lives in a cardboard box on Amaghleba Street in Tbilisi, Georgia. She is known by locals to walk up and down the street looking for food.

People can also buy a can of dog food from a local shopkeeper who keeps an eye on her well-being. He also asks that tourists are sparing with treats as she is unable to stop herself.

In one 5-star review, one of Watermelon’s fans wrote: “Great dog! I've been there, bought her food in an iron can with a white dog on it.”

Another person said: “Deserves nothing less than five stars.”

Someone else wrote: “The best thing I've seen in my life.”

“She's a chunky old girl,” another fan said.

While it would appear Google Maps has since removed the landmark from its service, no doubt Watermelon will continue to win over the tourists and locals she comes across on the streets of Tbilisi.

