Streamer kicked out of Office Depot for using a full set-up in a store

A Twitch streamer found himself being kicked out of Office Depot after setting up his entire streaming setup and making himself at home in the store.

‘KanelJoseph’ set up an IRL stream from inside a branch of the US chain, and stayed until he was forced to leave by a member of staff.

Joseph brought his entire streaming set up to the store and began streaming as shoppers moved around him.

Then, a member of staff caught on to what was happening.

At first, Joseph told him that he was just setting up his monitors in order to see what it would look like on the desk.





“I’m just trying to become the next part-time streamer,” Joseph said.

However, the employee stood firm and said: “Time to pack up. Or I’ll have security remove you.”

The employee added: “You’re not testing it out in the store! I mean, I let you set it up, but you can’t run it. You’re gonna have to go. I’m calling security right now.”

He then made it clear he had a few minutes to leave or he was calling security before the stream ended abruptly as the staff member appeared to disconnect it.

However, it then appeared that Joseph was able to set up another stream in a separate store.





