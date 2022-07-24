A woman whose very honest reaction to the two remaining candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader and as prime minister has become an instant online sensation.

The woman appeared in a segment on Scotland's STV News where people in Glasgow were asked their thoughts on Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who will be replacing Johnson as prime minister in September.

The woman, who featured first in the segment was shown pictures of Sunak and Truss and asked if she knew who they were. "Yes, sadly I do," she responded in an almost solemn and defeated tone.

She was then asked by the reporter how they compare to Boris Johnson. Exasperated, she replies: "Oh god! I don't want to talk about any of these disgusting people anymore. They've done so much damage to this country and to my family and I'm in despair.

Her thoughts were echoed by the other people that STV in the segment, one of whom said he was a Tory voter and still called Boris Johnson a village idiot.

Regardless, the first lady's frank response has since gone viral with many loving her dramatic response to the whole situation.

















Tory MPs whittled the candidates to replace Johnson to Sunak and Truss earlier this week. The two contenders will now attempt to win over Tory party members with a series of hustings events over the summer with the new leader set to be announced on 5th September.

Remember, just 0.2 per cent of the UK population will choose who will be the next prime minister.

