How to take the viral Succession character test?

With the new and final season of Succession currently airing, millions of people around the world have been tuning in to see how the Roy family’s story will conclude.

The HBO series has garnered a huge following as it follows the elite Roy dynasty and their family drama and now, a new viral test will help you discover which character you are most like.

The test was published by IDRLabs, who have given the disclaimer that the test is “unscientific” and “just for fun”. According to the company, it was “created by researchers and psychology professionals who work with psychometrics”.

It features 35 statements and asks users to what extent they agree or disagree with them.

How to take the Succession character test You can access the test online via the IDRLabswebsite where you will find the statements above a sliding scale where you can select how much you disagree or agree. Statements include, “I stress over insignificant details to distract myself from larger sources of stress” and “Deep down, I am really preoccupied with what people think of me”. When all 35 have been completed, users will get a spider chart giving the percentage to which they are similar to each main character – Kendall, Greg, Tom, Logan, Roman, Connor and Shiv. It will then give you an explanation of your closest match and what that person’s characteristics are. For example, if you are most like Roman, you may be sarcastic and find it difficult to take things seriously. Despite the show’s fourth season only airing two episodes to date, there has been no shortage of hilarious Succession memes to emerge from them.





