TV presenter disappears from screens after making joke about sports legend dying

An Australian presenter has reportedly disappeared from TV screens after receiving backlash for a joke about a cricket legend dying.

While discussing a viral TikTok trend, in which people prank their parents about their celebrity icons dying, TV host Mylee Hogan joked: "Glenn McGrath died!"

The comments came as fellow co-host said the cricketer (who is very much alive) would be joining them in the studio to discuss the Boxing Day test match.

"Don’t even, it’s not funny," co-host Edwina Bartholomew, 39, said. "It really isn’t funny."

Her bizarre joke failed to make some viewers laugh, with one calling it a "childish insensitive comment" before adding that she had a "strange sense of humour."

"We will not be watching Sunrise anymore if that girl with the black hair is reading the news again," a second user commented on their Facebook page.

Others suggested it was particularly insensitive as McGrath's wife had died from breast cancer in 2008.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Meanwhile, others jumped to the host's defence.

One Facebook user penned: "Give the girl a break and stop being so sensitive. Yes, it was Glenn's wife who died 14 years ago, not Glenn. Maybe Mylee being a lot younger then, was not even aware of the 'sensitivity' referred to today."

The 31-year-old Sunrise host, the granddaughter of Crocodile Dundee actor Paul Hogan, had started her new role on the show on December 23 before her outburst on December 28.



She has also gone silent on social media; her last post was on Christmas Day. Hogan has also reportedly been absent from screens.

Indy100 has contacted Seven for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.