Woman finds surprise intruder hiding in her Christmas tree after it sneezes

A woman has gone viral after making a shocking discovery hidden away in her Christmas tree.

The content creator from Texas immediately started recording when she heard a sneeze coming from the tree. To her surprise, a possum was casually lounging between some of the branches.

"I am literally freaking out right now. I have no idea how this possum got in my house and up in my tree," Brett said.



Inevitably, the clip racked up almost seven million views and more than 18,000 comments.

"Imagine sitting on the couch and you look over and a possum is in your Christmas tree staring at you,' one person joked, while another added: "I definitely thought you were talking about the random Santa ornament on a black and white tree."

A third chimed in: "I was admiring your tree and the possum scared me before you even said it was there."







@brettbratt359 I don’t understand how this thing is in my house right now.

Brett soon followed up with a string of storytime clips after viewers demanded more.

She explained how she had just got back from work and heard a soft sneeze coming from the tree.

"I kept working thinking I was maybe just hearing things. Then I heard it again with some other squeaking noises," she said.

Initially, she thought it could've been her cat, but when she crouched down she saw a "long, naked, rat-looking tail".

"I stopped and kind of looked up some more and saw a large breathing ball of grey fur."

Brett reached out to a friend, a wildlife volunteer, who helped to safely remove the creature from her home.

"I just didn’t want to hurt him. I was really just calling for concern [to see] if babies were in [the animal’s] pouch," Brett added.

