The threat of nuclear war has stepped up this year following Vladimir Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, and some are preparing themselves for the worst case scenario.

It’s not surprising – Vladimir Putin claimed he isn't 'bluffing' and accused the West of engaging in 'nuclear blackmail’ recently.

In a rare address to his nation last month, Putin announced a "partial mobilisation" of around 300,000 troops to the war in Ukraine. He added: "If there is a threat to the territorial integrity of our country, and for protecting our people, we will certainly use all the means available to us - and I'm not bluffing."

Now, a British author has spoken about the items he’s put together in a nuclear war survival kit.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Taras Young, who wrote the books ‘Nuclear War in the UK’ and ‘Apocalypse Ready’, captioned the video: “I tried to build a basic nuclear war survival kit using only bits and pieces I could order online from UK suppliers like eBay and Amazon.”

Creating a Nuclear War Survival Kit in the UK www.youtube.com

“Please note — this is just a bit of fun! You almost certainly won’t survive a nuclear war — even with this kit.”

“This isn’t a real nuclear war ‘survival’ kit, but it might be useful in those circumstances,” Young added.

The most important thing in the kit? A metal entrenching tool, which could be used as a pickaxe. It also features a compass and a shovel for digging out of troubling situations.

The kit also includes tent pegs, a mirror with a whistle attached for attracting aircraft, as well as a fire lighter, a wire saw, potassium iodide, water purification tablets and a knife.

As Young said, though, he wouldn’t trust the items to save him in the event of an actual nuclear war, but instead he put them together while he had Covid as a way of occupying himself - and they might just give you the best chance possible.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

