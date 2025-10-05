Red Dead Redemption 2 next gen port could be imminent after key update spotted

Speculation about a next gen port or Enhanced edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 have been swirling for years and those rumours have flared up once more after official updates about the game were quietly made online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 released in 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC release arriving in 2019, and there is currently no native version for PS5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles.



There have been many different claims over the years that a next gen port is in the works at Rockstar Games, including a Switch 2 port that was rumoured a few months ago.

And the game's official bio being updated on both Steam and Epic Games PC storefronts has sparked up speculation once more that a Red Dead Redemption 2 next gen port is imminent.

Red Dead Redemption, which first released in 2010 on PS3 and Xbox 360, was recently re-released on a number of platforms, with native PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions releasing in 2023 with a PC port coming in 2024.



Fans are hopeful Rockstar Games may do something similar now with Red Dead Redemption 2.

The changes noted on Steam and Epic Games were posted in the Red Dead Redemption Subreddit and Redditors have been sharing their views.

One said: "Isn't RDR2 from 2018? Why do we need an Enhanced edition? Sorry this might be an unpopular opinion, the game is great but it holds up well, just do some additional update with content that makes a whole new game."

"Wake me up when it's announced," a second commented. "I don't have time for vague hype anymore."

A third demanded: "Give me an advanced version of the first one instead 😂"

A fourth hoped: "These descriptions haven't been touched since 2019, it isn't normal. And several insiders have claimed that PS5 / Switch 2 versions are coming early Fall. When stuff like this is changed it is a clear indication that something is coming."

"This is like the sixth or seventh time that something inconsequential about RDR2 has changed on the back end and every time this Sub spends like two or three days absolutely convinced that Rockstar is about to drop a PS5 version and it's never happened lol," a fifth said. "They're not releasing anything else to do with RDR2. The project is done and they're likely never going to revisit it, even for a 60fps update."

To be clear, neither an Enhanced version of Red Dead Redemption 2 or a next gen port have been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

