Sean 'Diddy' Combs brutally trolled by 50 Cent following sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been sentenced after being convicted of two prostitution related charges and 50 Cent has wasted no time in tearing into his rival on social media.

Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months on Friday (3 October) after jurors found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

However the same jury acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges which are much more serious offences.

Diddy's attorneys confirmed they plan to appeal his sentence.

50 Cent, who has been very outspoken about Diddy over the years, and the disgraced rapper have been rivals for a long time and the former jumped on social media to troll Diddy shortly after his sentencing.

On X / Twitter, 50 Cent posted: "Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won't be able to make it, I'm available!"

During the lengthy sentencing hearing, Diddy himself spoke for the first time in the trial.

"One of the hardest things I've had to handle is to be quiet, not be able to express how sorry I am," he said, apologising to all domestic violence victims, calling his actions "disgusting, shameful and sick".

"The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you - I choose to live."

However when delivering the sentence, Judge Arun Subramanian said: "A history of good works can't wash away the record in this case. You abused these women. You used that abuse to get your way, freakoffs and hotel nights.

"The evidence of the abuse is massive.The drugs may have exacerbated your erratic and violent behaviour over the years. However, the court has to consider all of your history here."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.