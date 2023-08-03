Viral kitten Tater Tot dies just days after catching illness

A tiny kitten that captured hearts after being found with a disability affecting all his legs has sadly died after contracting an illness.

Tater Tot was found when he was just a day old with all four of his legs malformed. His rescue journey was documented online where people fell in love with the sweet kitten and his permanently angry expression.

Now, his many fans have been left heartbroken following the news of his death.

Tater Tot’s fosterer, Ash Houghton, made the sad announcement in a special Facebook group with his more than 43,000 fans, called Tater Tot and His Spudbuds.

Houghton wrote: “Today, our tiny spud, passed away suddenly in my hands. His energy had been slowly decreasing over the last week or so, and we were hoping it was an illness that antibiotics could treat.

“He also started showing signs of pneumonia a few days ago, and I had started pneumonia protocol with meds and a nebulizer.”

He died on Wednesday 2 August in Houghton’s hands and she thanked people for their unconditional love shown towards her special needs kitten.

She continued: “This tiny little potato has had such a profound impact on my heart, and I am so unbelievably happy I got to share him with the entire world.

“What started as me sharing some photos of the goofy new foster I had turned into an entire community focused on kindness, humor and compassion.

“I am astounded at the reach Tater Tot’s story had, and I cannot express to you just how incredible it has been to see how he has impacted the world.”

Heartbroken fans took to Twitter to share in their grief.





Houghton ended the announcement encouraging people to donate to their local animal shelters in honour of Tater Tot.

