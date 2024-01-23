Taylor Swift themed cafe has fans obsessed as Eras Tour reaches Australia

Aussie fans are obsessing over a Taylor Swift coded coffee shop in Australia, fittingly named 'Blank Space'.

The cafe, located in Newton, in regional South Geelong, is named after Taylor's 2014 hit and is said to have a range of Swift-themed goodies on the menu.

Customers can order 'Lavender Haze' or a 'Cruel Summer Spritz' among other delights on Blank Space's menu.

Some beverages even include personalised cups with Swift's face on, with "I’ve got a blank space baby, and I’ll write your name".

TikTokers have since taken to the platform with the discovery, with one writing: "Who else got coffee & still kept the cup?"

Another said: "I always drive past and think of Tay but never knew it was Taylor coded, I shall be coming in ASAP."

Meanwhile a third wrote: "Omg I love your cafe! I came from Melb on the day of the red TV release and still have my cup in my kitchen special!"

It comes as the star is gearing up for her return to Australia, with two shows in Melbourne on February 16 and 17 and three more in Sydney on February 23-25.





@kt__armstrong Your a Swiftie who owns a cafe called Blank Space so naturally everything is Taylor Coded ✨🫶🏻 #fyp #swiftie #taylorswift #swifttok #blankspace #melbournecafe @Taylor Swift #erastour #erastourtaylorswift #taylorcoded #erastourmelbourne #mastermind #cruelsummer #traviskelce #kelce #kansascity #kansiscitycheifs #taylorsboyfriend #guyonthechiefs





Swifties are seemingly taking over the world, and it's become too much for one husband who introduced a 'swear jar' for every time his wife mentions the singer's name.

Maryland realtor Dana Rice has been banned from mentioning Swift, or anything to do with her (including Travis Kelce). Or else, she has to pay up.

"He’s doing you a favour you will save enough for tickets next time she tours", one person joked in the comments.

